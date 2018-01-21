NFL Rumors: Patriots Could Lose All Three Top Coaching Assistants

Photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images

It’s well established New England Patriots offensive and defensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia reportedly are as good as gone next season, but the team could lose their third top coaching assistant, as well.

Patriots special teams coach Joe Judge’s contract is up after the season, and he could choose to join either McDaniels or Patricia with their new teams rather than staying in New England, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McDaniels reportedly is being hired as the Indianapolis Colts’ next head coach, while Patricia reportedly is heading to the Detroit Lions to be their head coach.

The Patriots could choose to promote assistant special teams coach Ray Ventrone if Judge leaves. Judge came to the Patriots as assistant special teams coach under Scott O’Brien in 2012. He was promoted to special teams coach in 2015 when O’Brien retired.

O’Brien stayed on the Patriots’ staff as an area scout.

The Patriots could lose a fourth assistant in linebackers coach Brian Flores, who has interviewed for the Arizona’ Cardinals’ open head-coaching position.