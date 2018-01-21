NFL Rumors: Patriots To Consider Aaron Glenn As Matt Patricia’s Replacement

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots likely will need to replace both of their coordinators this offseason. And while they typically prefer to promote from within, one name from outside the organization has been linked to the team’s soon-to-be vacant defensive coordinator position.

New Orleans Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn will be a candidate to replace Matt Patricia if the Patriots’ defensive coordinator leaves to become the Detroit Lions’ head coach, as he is expected to, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday

The #Patriots will have to replace DC Matt Patricia, as he leaves for the #Lions. Two names that'll be considered: LBs coach Brian Flores (the favorite, up for the #AZCardinals job) and #Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn, who Bill Belichick coached in the past. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2018

Glenn, a former NFL cornerback, began his coaching career in 2014, spending two seasons as the Cleveland Browns’ assistant defensive backs coach before joining the Saints in 2016.

Though he never played for the Patriots, Glenn did play three seasons under Bill Belichick with the New York Jets in the late 1990s. The 45-year-old also played for the Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints before retiring in 2010.

As Rapoport noted, current Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores remains the favorite to succeed Patricia, but he also could leave the team after the season. Flores is a candidate for the Arizona Cardinals’ head-coaching vacancy, with Arizona reportedly planning to bring him in for a second interview, per Rapoport.

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly are expected to hire Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their next head coach.