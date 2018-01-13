NFL Rumors: Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee Not Expected To Play For Patriots Vs. Titans

Photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots are not quite as healthy as they appeared to be this week.

Running backs Rex Burkhead (knee) and Mike Gillislee (knee) both are not expected to suit up for Saturday’s divisional-round playoff game against the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple reports. Running back James White (ankle), meanwhile, is expected to play, per reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the news.

Burkhead missed the final two games of the regular season, and Gillislee sat out Week 17, in addition to spending most of the second half of the season as a healthy scratch. White also missed the final two games.

The absence of Burkhead and Gillislee leaves the Patriots with just White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden in the backfield. The Titans possess a stout run defense but struggle more than any other team at covering running backs in the passing game. White, Lewis and Burkhead all caught 30 or more passes during the regular season.

Burkhead, Gillislee and White all are listed as questionable, as a defensive end Eric Lee, defensive tackle Alan Branch and linebacker Marquis Flowers.