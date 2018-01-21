NFL Rumors: Rex Burkhead Will Play For Patriots In AFC Championship Game

Photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots reportedly will have Rex Burkhead at their disposal Sunday as they host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

Burkhead will return to action against the Jaguars after missing the Patriots’ last three games with a knee injury, according to multiple reports. Fellow running back Mike Gillislee, meanwhile, will remain sidelined as he recovers from his own knee injury.

Injuries limited Burkhead to just 10 games during the regular season. He carried the ball 64 times for 264 yards and five touchdowns and also caught 30 passes for 254 yards and three scores. He will split touches with Dion Lewis and James White as New England looks to secure its second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

Gillislee likely wouldn’t have been a part of the Patriots’ game plan even if he was healthy. He sat out most of the second half of the regular season with a healthy scratch.