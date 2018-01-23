NFL Rumors: Saints Coach Sean Payton Has Interest In Baker Mayfield

Photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

It appears the New Orleans Saints might have their eyes set on the franchise’s next starting quarterback.

The Saints, who exceeded expectations and won the NFC South in the 2017 season, soon could be in store for a change under center. Drew Brees, who’s been New Orleans’ starting QB since 2006, will be a free agent this offseason. While the 39-year-old is intent on returning to New Orleans in 2018, it would make sense for the Saints to address the signal-caller position in this spring’s NFL draft.

And head coach Sean Peyton reportedly is high on one of the class’ top quarterback prospects.

Little #SeniorBowl scuttlebutt. Have heard for about a month now that #Saints coach Sean Payton is squarely in the camp of Baker Mayfield believers. That’s not going away. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) January 23, 2018

Mayfield captivated the college football world in his senior season at Oklahoma. The versatile quarterback led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff where they lost to Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl. He was awarded the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,627 yards, 43 touchdowns and just six interceptions in a mesmerizing 2017 campaign.

While Mayfield has innate playmaking ability and strong intangibles, his listed 6-foot-1 stature could push teams away. However, when you take a look at Brees, it’s clear the Saints aren’t overly obsessed with having a quarterback of “ideal” size.

New Orleans owns the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft, so there’s a good chance Mayfield already will be off the board before its first selection. But if Payton and the Saints end up being overwhelmed by Baker Mania, they could swing a trade to move up and get their man.