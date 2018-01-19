NFL Rumors: New Details Of Tom Brady’s Hand Injury Emerge Amid Drama

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady’s right hand is the talk of the sports world.

The New England Patriots quarterback injured his throwing hand Wednesday during practice for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The ailment caused Brady to miss practice Thursday, sparking widespread speculation as to the severity and specifics of the injury.

During Friday’s episode of “Felger & Massarotti” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, co-host Michael Felger opened the show by teasing he had “something” on Brady’s hand but was waiting for a second source. Then, just before 3 p.m. ET, he dropped this:

Felger on Brady injury:

“No fracture. No ligament. Just a cut from hitting the buckle on someone’s helmet. Four stitches around the knuckle, should not affect him. — James Stewart (@IAmJamesStewart) January 19, 2018

Shortly after Felger revealed his scoop, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo added some context.

Stitches, per Felger. I heard it was a bloody mess but also that Brady’s been throwing the ball well. https://t.co/9t269Z1CUV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 19, 2018

Felger obviously hasn’t been a beat reporter in years, so you might want to take this information with a grain of salt. But the ever-opinionated radio host displayed real conviction when reporting what he learned, so it’s possible the info is legit.

As for Brady, he completely ignored the topic during his press conference Friday, as did Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Brady only offered “we’ll see” when asked about his status for Sunday’s game.

In any event, we should learn just how serious — or not serious — Brady’s injury is when the Pats battle the Jags for the right to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LII.