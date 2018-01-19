NFL Rumors: Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell Was Late To Walkthrough, Jags Game

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly overlooked the Jacksonville Jaguars in their AFC Divisional Round game — and Le’Veon Bell apparently led the charge.

Ahead of his team’s 45-42 loss to the Jags on Sunday, the Steelers running back posted a pair of tweets that indicated he thought beating Jacksonville was a foregone conclusion. Furthermore, Bell was late to both the game itself as well as the Steelers’ walkthrough the day before, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette reported Friday.

“(Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin) wants players and coaches to report to the locker room two hours before kickoff for games,” Bouchette wrote. “That was continually ignored by both players and a coach or two.

“Not only did Bell arrive much later than that for the playoff game against Jacksonville (as well as one coach), he missed practically the entire Saturday walkthrough the day before, showing up about five minutes before practice ended.”

Well, that was smart. After all, why would anyone put in extra preparation for an NFL playoff game?

Sure, Bell rushed for 67 yards and one touchdown, plus he caught nine balls for 88 yards and another TD, but blowing off team deadlines isn’t something you want out of your veteran “leaders.”

Bouchette added: “Tomlin never lost the locker room, he had it under control and his players respect him.”

Steelers players clearly love their coach, and in that respect it’s probably right to say he didn’t lose the locker room.

But given Bell’s actions, as well as the loud-mouthed antics of some other Steelers players (Mike Mitchell), it’s fair to question whether Tomlin — whose seat reportedly is heating up — had his team mentally prepared for the task at hand.