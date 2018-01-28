NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Already Had 12 Stitches In Throwing Hand Removed

Photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images

Tom Brady will be unencumbered in his final week of preparation for Super Bowl LII.

The New England Patriots quarterback had all 12 stitches removed from his right hand during an appointment earlier this week, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources.

Rapoport didn’t specify what day Brady had the stitches taken out, but the Patriots QB practiced without a glove on his throwing hand Saturday, the first time he’d done so since initially injuring his hand in the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game. Brady was limited in practice Thursday and Friday and wore gloves on both hands during each session.

The 40-year-old quarterback played with those 12 stitches in his hand last Sunday and appeared no worse for wear, shredding the Jacksonville Jaguars for 290 passing yards and two touchdown passes in New England’s 24-20 win.

Brady undoubtedly will be happy to have the stitches taken out, though, as he admitted his injured hand caused him a good deal of stress last week.