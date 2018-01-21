NFL Rumors: Tom Brady ‘Probably’ Will Wear Glove On Throwing Hand Vs. Jaguars

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots fans got some good news Saturday when it was reported that Tom Brady will “be good” to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady reportedly suffered an injury to his throwing hand in Wednesday’s practice while making a handoff to running back Rex Burkhead. He reportedly suffered a cut on his thumb and received stitches.

While the five-time Super Bowl champion will take the field Sunday at Gillette Stadium, he reportedly will do so with a glove on his throwing hand in order to protect the stitches, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Tom Brady, in the words of one source, “probably will wear the glove (Sunday) just to protect the stitches,” though the QB has not indicated whether he has decided to wear it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2018

Brady wore gloves to his press conference Friday so the news isn’t all that surprising.

While it is encouraging that Brady’s injury doesn’t appear to be too serious, the cut and glove could impact his accuracy, as former Patriot Tedy Bruschi noted, and that could be an issue against the Jaguars’ opportunistic defense.

But with all the talk surrounding Brady’s hand this week, it appears it will be business as usual Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Although we wouldn’t be surprised to see the sale of red Under Armour gloves spike in the New England area after the game.