NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Sprained, Severely Sliced Injured Right Hand

Photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reportedly isn’t just playing through some measly cut on his finger Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brady’s sliced right hand required 10 stitches, a source told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Brady suffered the cut “on the inside part of his right throwing hand near the thumb,” Reiss reported.

Brady also suffered a “collateral ligament sprain in his right thumb,” sources told The MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Brady will play Sunday against the Jaguars, however. He could wear a glove on his right hand depending on the game-time temperature. Brady typically only wears a glove on his left non-throwing hand.