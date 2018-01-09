Nick Saban Smiling? Alabama Coach ‘Happiest’ He’s Ever Been After Winning Title

Nick Saban won his sixth national championship Monday when his No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 26-23 in overtime in an epic College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Saban, who normally is about as warm as a desert cactus, was downright jubilant when freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVonta Smith for a 41-yard game-winning touchdown in overtime. And it honestly was kind of weird to see Saban so happy.
Take a look:
Saban admitted this was the “happiest” he’s ever been in his life during an ecstatic postgame interview with ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi.
Look at that smile, you don’t see that every day.
Actually, you probably won’t see that again until Alabama is hoisting another championship trophy, probably sometime around next January.
