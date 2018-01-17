Olympics

North, South Korea To March Together At Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, will include unprecedented displays of unity.

North Korea and South Korea announced Wednesday in a statement they’ll march together under a unified flag next month at the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, according to Bloomberg’s Kanga Kong. The countries also will field a joint women’s ice-hockey team in an apparent sign of thawing relations between the two neighbors.

The unified flag might be similar to the one the Koreas displayed at numerous sporting events in recent years, including the 2000 and 2004 Summer Olympics and the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Tensions over North Korea’s nuclear program have been high in recent months, but the Olympics might provide at temporary respite from the constant saber rattling.

