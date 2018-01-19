Ohio Ford Dealer Sells 800-Horsepower Mustang That Costs Less Than Hellcat

Ford plans to have a 700-horsepower supercharged V-8 under the hood of the 2019 Shelby GT500, but if you don’t feel like waiting, Lebanon Ford will sell you a Mustang with twin-turbocharged engine that produces 800-horsepower.

The Lebanon, Ohio, dealer recently began excepting orders for the LFP Hellion Mustang, a tuned version of the 2018 Mustang GT that produces 800 horsepower. That’s 93 horsepower more than you get in Dodge’s Charger and Challenger Hellcat models, which both start at more than $60,000, but Lebanon Ford will sell you a Hellion for just $51,995. (Each car is made to order, so the dealer sells you a stock Mustang GT, which it then retunes before you take delivery.)

Although Lebanon Ford Performance’s twin-turbo system increases the Mustang’s boost pressure to 30 psi, the Hellion Mustang unbelievably has more power to give. LFP claims with some additional modifications, such as an upgraded fuel system, the pony car’s can make upward of 1,200 horsepower.

You admittedly would probably be better off running the more “conservative” 800-horsepower specification, however. The upgrade voids the car’s factory warranty, and LFP said doesn’t offer one of its own — though all stainless components of the twin-turbo system itself have a lifetime warranty.

Personally, if we were in the market for a tuned Mustang, we’d look at the Roush P-51 Mustang before committing to the Hellion. Even though the Hellion is the most powerful Mustang currently available, the P-51 still develops 727 horsepower, comes with a 3-year, 36,000-mile warranty and looks more aggressive than most GT4 race cars.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/Lebanon Ford