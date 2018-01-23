Oscar Nominations: Kobe Bryant’s ‘Dear Basketball’ Vies For Academy Award

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

Kobe Bryant keeps on scoring in his post-basketball life.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated the Los Angeles Lakers legend for an Academy Award in 2018. Bryant’s film, “Dear Basketball” is in the running for an Oscar in the Best Animated Short category.

Bryant, who retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season, wrote and narrated the six-minute film, for which he has been nominated. He has dedicated himself to learning the art of storytelling in his new chapter and apparently is pretty good at it.

He’ll learn his Oscars fate March 4 at the Academy Awards. ABC will broadcast the ceremony.