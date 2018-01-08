Patrick Chung Couldn’t Be Happier About Bill Belichick’s Plans For 2018

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick said Monday morning he “absolutely” intends to coach the New England Patriots next season. Patrick Chung was happy to hear that.

“(Expletive), I’m juiced,” the Patriots safety said with a smile after being asked about Belichick’s comments. “Keep coming back, man. When he’s done, I’ll be done too.”

That’s no surprise. In his eight seasons with the Patriots — all under Belichick — Chung has played in three Super Bowls and won two rings. Not a bad place to be.

Belichick was asked about his 2018 plans after an ESPN report Friday speculated this might be his final season in New England and another from Gary Myers of the New York Daily News suggested he would be interested in coaching the New York Giants. He shut down those rumors during a conference call — his first meeting with the general New England media since the ESPN story broke.

The story — which detailed reported tension between Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and team owner Robert Kraft — was the talk of the town over the weekend, and several Patriots players were asked about it Monday.

Chung, one of the most senior members of the New England defense, spoke about blocking out distractions ahead of Saturday’s divisional-round matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

“We just don’t pay attention to it,” Chung said. “It’s hard sometimes when people are just talking, but when it comes down to it, it’s just keeping your head down, keep pushing and not worry about people that aren’t in our locker room and going through the things that we’re going through, and keep it real tight.”