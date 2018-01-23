Patriots AFC Championship Locker Room Video Stars Very Thankful Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks isn’t taking his time with the New England Patriots for granted.

The Patriots acquired the speedy receiver prior to the 2017 season, and his first season in New England has been pretty good. Despite a potentially disastrous drop, Cooks still caught six passes for 100 yards in the Patriots’ eventual AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Now, Cooks is off to the Super Bowl for the first time in his young career, and that has him feeling a certain kind of thankful. The Patriots posted a locker room celebration video on Tuesday, and Cooks can be seen thanking both head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft for making him a Patriot.

“Coach Belichick!” Cooks yells before embracing Belichick for a hug. “Thank you! … Thank you very much!”

Later in the video, Cooks and Kraft share an embrace.

“Thank you very much for the opportunity,” Cooks says to Kraft.

Kraft’s response: “So we made a good trade, huh?”

See the full video below.