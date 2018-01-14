Patriots Clinch Seventh Straight AFC Championship Game Berth, 12th In 17 Seasons

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

For nearly two decades, one of the most common occurrences in sports has been the New England Patriots playing in the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots beat the Tennessee Titans 35-14 in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. The victory gives the Pats a berth in the AFC title game for the seventh consecutive season, which is an NFL record.

It’s also the Patriots’ 12th appearance in the AFC Championship Game in the last 17 seasons.

Their AFC Championship Game opponent will be the winner of Sunday’s Divisional Round game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers. The AFC title tilt is schedule for Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3:05 p.m. ET, and will be played at Gillette Stadium.

New England is 7-4 in its previous 11 AFC title games under head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady. The Patriots are 5-1 in AFC championship games played at Gillette Stadium since it opened for the 2002 campaign. The only loss at home was to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 season.