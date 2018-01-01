Patriots Could Receive Boost From Return Of Injured Players In Playoffs

The New England Patriots have nearly two full weeks to prepare for their first postseason game, which gives several key injured players ample time to gear up for the playoffs.

The Patriots have been without Chris Hogan (shoulder) for seven of the past eight games, while fellow wide receiver Malcolm Michell resided on injured reserve for the duration of the regular season with a knee ailment.

New England’s offense has been firing on all cylinders of late, but the returns of both Hogan and Mitchell would provide a major lift for the Pats as they attempt to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

