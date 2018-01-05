Patriots Fans Alter Seth Wickersham’s Wikipedia Page Amid ESPN Bombshell

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham published a lengthy piece Friday, detailing a reported significant rift within the New England Patriots. The story goes so far as to imply that this season might be the last where Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft all are with the team.
Unsurprisingly, Patriots fans are upset.
And while the story isn’t going anywhere, and the ensuing controversy is unavoidable, there is one place for Pats fans to vent their frustrations: Wikipedia.
Check out the alterations made to Wickersham’s Wiki page Friday morning:
In most cases, “American fiction novelist” isn’t an insult. But to a journalist, it’s definitely an unsavory label.
Wikipedia was quick to restore order to Wickersham’s page, but fans stayed vigilant and continued to shake things up. Here are some of the other changes:
As of 11 a.m. ET, Wickersham’s page has been stripped to its bare bones, and now lists the reporter simply as an “American sportswriter.”
Your move, Patriots fans.
