Patriots Fans Alter Seth Wickersham’s Wikipedia Page Amid ESPN Bombshell

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham published a lengthy piece Friday, detailing a reported significant rift within the New England Patriots. The story goes so far as to imply that this season might be the last where Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft all are with the team.

Unsurprisingly, Patriots fans are upset.

And while the story isn’t going anywhere, and the ensuing controversy is unavoidable, there is one place for Pats fans to vent their frustrations: Wikipedia.

Check out the alterations made to Wickersham’s Wiki page Friday morning:

Looks like a Bostonian already got to Seth Wickersham's Wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/XbwEL151he — Ryan Disdier (@ryandisdier) January 5, 2018

In most cases, “American fiction novelist” isn’t an insult. But to a journalist, it’s definitely an unsavory label.

Wikipedia was quick to restore order to Wickersham’s page, but fans stayed vigilant and continued to shake things up. Here are some of the other changes:

Patriots fans have been doing a number on Seth Wickersham's Wikipedia page pic.twitter.com/VzVd7Z3whc — Nick O'Malley (@nickjomalley) January 5, 2018

@SethWickersham Somebody is really messing with your @Wikipedia page Seth :

"Wickersham is an American journalist. He is a senior writer for ESPN and ESPN The Magazine.Many believe he will be ultimately responsible for the downfall of the Patriots, Tom Brady and Bill Belichick" — Lennart (@LenScholz) January 5, 2018

As of 11 a.m. ET, Wickersham’s page has been stripped to its bare bones, and now lists the reporter simply as an “American sportswriter.”

Your move, Patriots fans.