Patriots Injury Report: Rob Gronkowski, Deatrich Wise Both Have Concussions

The New England Patriots did not practice Wednesday, but if they had, tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Deatrich Wise would not have participated.

That’s according to the team’s projected injury report, which listed both Gronkowski and Wise as “DNP” with concussions.

Gronkowski suffered his late in the first half of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He immediately left the game and did not return. Initial reports indicated the team is “optimistic” he will be able to play in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wise, who also suffered a concussion during the preseason, finished the game and participated in the on-field postgame celebration. It’s unclear when or how he sustained his injury.

According to the injury report, running back Mike Gillislee (knee), defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (knee) would have been limited in practice.

Running back Rex Burkhead was not listed despite playing just seven snaps against the Jaguars. Quarterback Tom Brady also was not listed after playing Sunday’s game with 12 stitches in his hand.

The Patriots will have a weekend off before facing the Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

