Patriots Injury Report: Three Offensive Playmakers Remain Limited

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ injury report revealed why linebacker Marquis Flowers missed practice Wednesday.

Flowers didn’t participate due to an illness. He and running back Mike Gillislee were the only players on the 53-man roster not to suit up in practice. Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who’s been designated to return off injured reserve, also has missed two consecutive practices.

There were six players limited during the session, including key offensive contributors Rex Burkhead, Chris Hogan and James White. The Patriots take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots’ game statuses will be announced Thursday after practice.

Here’s the full report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Marquis Flowers (illness)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DT Alan Branch (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DE Eric Lee (ankle/finger)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

RB James White (ankle)