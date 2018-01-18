Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Actually Didn’t Practice Thursday

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — It turns out quarterback Tom Brady did not practice with the rest of his New England Patriots teammates Thursday.

Brady injured his throwing hand Wednesday. He was present for the start of Thursday’s practice for warmups with a glove on his right hand but apparently didn’t participate in the session.

Here’s the full injury report:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

QB Tom Brady (right hand)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

DT Alan Branch (knee)

Waddle was limited Wednesday. He was spotted on a stationary bike during warmups Thursday.

A source told NESN.com on Wednesday Brady “should be OK.” Brady is scheduled to talk to the media Friday.