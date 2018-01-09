Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Fully Healthy; Chris Hogan Still Limited

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Quarterback Tom Brady is fully healthy as the New England Patriots prepare for their playoff run.

Brady’s Achilles and left shoulder were not listed Tuesday on the Patriots’ first injury report of the postseason. Safety Devin McCourty, offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle and wide receiver Matthew Slater also were removed from the injury report.

Here’s the full list of injured Patriots:

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Alan Branch (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

WR Chris Hogan (shoulder)

DL Eric Lee (ankle/finger)

LB Kyle Van Noy (calf)

RB James White (ankle)

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, who’s designated to return off injured reserve, also missed practice Tuesday, but he’s not on the Patriots’ 53-man roster yet, so he doesn’t need to be listed on the injury report.