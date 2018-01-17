Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady Limited With Right Hand Ailment

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots caused a stir Wednesday when they announced Tom Brady wouldn’t talk to the media, and would be listed on the injury report, because he was meeting with the team’s medical staff.

Brady was limited Wednesday with a right hand injury. This is the first time Brady’s hand has popped up on the injury report. He previously was listed with left shoulder and Achilles injuries.

Here’s the Patriots’ full injury report:

LIMITED

QB Tom Brady (right hand)

DT Alan Branch (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

Branch, Burkhead and Gillislee all sat out Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans. Waddle suffered his knee injury in that game and didn’t return to action.