Patriots Injury Report: Tom Brady’s Hand Not Fully Healed; QB Limited In Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady’s injured right hand still is in the process of healing.

The New England Patriots quarterback, who played with 12 stitches in his hand Sunday in the AFC Championship Game, was limited in practice Thursday, according to the team’s injury report. Brady wore gloves on both hands during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Running back Mike Gillislee (knee), offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (knee) and safety Devin McCourty (shoulder) also were limited. Gillislee and Waddle were listed on Wednesday’s projected injury report. McCourty, who dealt with a shoulder injury late in the regular season, was a new addition.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, defensive end Deatrich Wise and defensive tackle Malcom Brown all missed practice. Gronkowski and Wise sustained concussions during the AFC title game, and Brown suffered a foot injury, though only Gronkowski left the game.

The Patriots are preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday in Super Bowl LII.

