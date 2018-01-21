Patriots-Jaguars Inactives: Rex Burkhead Playing; LaAdrian Waddle Out

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead, who reportedly inadvertently caused quarterback Tom Brady’s hand injury, will play for the first time since Week 15.

Burkhead is active Sunday in the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He suffered a knee injury in Week 15 and was inactive Week 16, Week 17 and in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

DT Alan Branch (knee)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

WR Kenny Britt (healthy)

WR Bernard Reedy (healthy)

TE Jacob Hollister (healthy)

LB David Harris (healthy)

— Branch has declared himself healthy two straight weeks but still isn’t active. It appears Ricky Jean Francois has passed him on the defensive tackle depth chart.

— Waddle injured his knee in the divisional round. Cameron Fleming will take his place at starting right tackle. Undrafted rookie Cole Croston will back up Fleming and left tackle Nate Solder.

— Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is active over Britt and Reedy. Dorsett was active last week, as well, but he didn’t play a single snap.

— The Patriots have just two active tight ends in Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen with Hollister out.

— This is the fourth straight week Harris has been a healthy scratch.

— Cornerback Johnson Bademosi was a healthy scratch last week but will play in place of Jonathan Jones, who was placed on injured reserve this week.

Here are the Jaguars’ inactives: