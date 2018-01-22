Patriots-Jaguars Takeaways: Defensive Game Plan Took Time To Succeed

The New England Patriots made it abundantly clear early in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game they were not going to let the Jacksonville Jaguars’ running game beat them.
In the end, it didn’t. New England stacked the line on early downs with space-eating, 300-pound defenders who were not a threat to consistently pressure quarterback Blake Bortles. The Patriots’ goal was to make Bortles, not running back Leonard Fournette, beat them.
Bortles came close. But in the end, Fournette couldn’t move the ball consistently enough to put the game away when the Jaguars had double-digit leads, and New England’s defense stymied Bortles late in the fourth quarter. It took the greater part of 60 minutes to finally get it done, but it was mission accomplished for the Patriots in their 24-20 win at Gillette Stadium that advanced them to Super Bowl LII.
Here are this week’s takeaways:
PASS ACCURACY
— Tom Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Of his 12 incompletions, two were dropped. He had no throwaways, batted passes, spikes or incompletions while he was hit during a throw.
— Wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Rob Gronkowski each had drops.
— Brady was 3-of-8 passing for 83 yards on throws over 20 yards. Both drops came on deep attempts.
RUSHING ATTACK
— James White and Dion Lewis each forced just one missed tackle apiece. The Patriots averaged only 2.4 yards per carry, as they couldn’t get much going on the ground against Jacksonville’s defense. They were averaging just 1.6 yards per carry before Dion Lewis ripped off an 18-yard run to seal the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.
PASS PROTECTION
RG Shaq Mason: sack, QB hit, two hurries allowed
LT Nate Solder: one QB hit
RT Cameron Fleming: one hurry
LG Joe Thuney: one hurry
— Center David Andrews didn’t allow a single pressure. None of the Patriots’ tight ends or running backs allowed any pressures, either.
— Pro Football Focus didn’t charge Fleming with allowing a sack to Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler. It’s possible they called it a coverage sack.
— For all that was made of the Jaguars’ pass rush, New England’s offensive line did a fantastic job blocking for Brady.
PASS RUSH
DE Trey Flowers: three QB hits, three hurries
DT Adam Butler: sack
DT Lawrence Guy: sack
LB Kyle Van Noy: sack
LB James Harrison: QB hit
DT Malcom Brown: hurry
DE Deatrich Wise: hurry
LB Marquis Flowers: hurry
LB Elandon Roberts: hurry
CB Eric Rowe: hurry
CB Malcolm Butler: hurry
SS Patrick Chung: hurry
— The Patriots did a better job of getting to Bortles than the Jaguars did of pressuring Brady.
— Van Noy’s sack was key in stopping the Jaguars from advancing late in the game. The linebacker sacked Bortles on second-and-10 with 2:07 left in the game, and New England forced a turnover on downs two plays later.
— Butler’s sack was the definition of a coverage sack. It took him nine seconds to get to the quarterback.
PASS COVERAGE
CB Eric Rowe: five catches allowed on six targets for 69 yards, pass break-up
CB Stephon Gilmore: 3-5, 48 yards, two PBUs
LB Kyle Van Noy: 4-5, 45 yards, PBU
CB Malcolm Butler: 2-4, 44 yards, PBU
LB James Harrison: 2-2, 27 yards
FS Devin McCourty: 2-2, 27 yards
SS Patrick Chung: 2-4, 12 yards, TD
LB Marquis Flowers: 1-2, 9 yards
LB Elandon Roberts: 1-1, 7 yards
DE Eric Lee: 0-1
DE Trey Flowers: PBU
— Gilmore had a very solid game overall. I’m not sure if I totally agree with PFF’s charting stats. He had the pass breakup that forced the Jaguars’ final turnover on downs.
— The Patriots’ pass defense struggled mightily early, as Bortles was finding open receivers all over the field. They clamped down late, however. New England had particular trouble covering speedy running back Corey Grant out of the backfield.
RUN DEFENSE
DE Trey Flowers: four run stops
DT Ricky Jean Francois: three stops
DT Malcom Brown: three stops
SS Patrick Chung: three stops
DT Lawrence Guy: two stops
LB Elandon Roberts: two stops
LB Kyle Van Noy: one stop
DE Deatrich Wise: one stop
LB James Harrison: one stop
DE Eric Lee: one stop
CB Malcolm Butler: one stop
— The Patriots held Jacksonville’s rushing attack to just 3.4 yards per carry. Fournette had a touchdown, but he carried the ball 24 times for just 76 yards.
— New England praised Bortles’ rushing ability all week. Then he came out and had two carries for -2 yards, both of which were kneel downs. He had no designed runs and no scrambles. So much for that.
— Flowers, Van Noy, Chung, Guy and Butler all recorded tackles for loss.
All stats via Pro Football Focus
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
