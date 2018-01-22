Patriots-Jaguars Takeaways: Defensive Game Plan Took Time To Succeed

The New England Patriots made it abundantly clear early in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game they were not going to let the Jacksonville Jaguars’ running game beat them.

In the end, it didn’t. New England stacked the line on early downs with space-eating, 300-pound defenders who were not a threat to consistently pressure quarterback Blake Bortles. The Patriots’ goal was to make Bortles, not running back Leonard Fournette, beat them.

Bortles came close. But in the end, Fournette couldn’t move the ball consistently enough to put the game away when the Jaguars had double-digit leads, and New England’s defense stymied Bortles late in the fourth quarter. It took the greater part of 60 minutes to finally get it done, but it was mission accomplished for the Patriots in their 24-20 win at Gillette Stadium that advanced them to Super Bowl LII.

Here are this week’s takeaways:

PASS ACCURACY

— Tom Brady completed 26 of 38 passes for 290 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Of his 12 incompletions, two were dropped. He had no throwaways, batted passes, spikes or incompletions while he was hit during a throw.

— Wide receiver Brandin Cooks and tight end Rob Gronkowski each had drops.

— Brady was 3-of-8 passing for 83 yards on throws over 20 yards. Both drops came on deep attempts.

RUSHING ATTACK

— James White and Dion Lewis each forced just one missed tackle apiece. The Patriots averaged only 2.4 yards per carry, as they couldn’t get much going on the ground against Jacksonville’s defense. They were averaging just 1.6 yards per carry before Dion Lewis ripped off an 18-yard run to seal the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

PASS PROTECTION

RG Shaq Mason: sack, QB hit, two hurries allowed

LT Nate Solder: one QB hit

RT Cameron Fleming: one hurry

LG Joe Thuney: one hurry

— Center David Andrews didn’t allow a single pressure. None of the Patriots’ tight ends or running backs allowed any pressures, either.

— Pro Football Focus didn’t charge Fleming with allowing a sack to Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler. It’s possible they called it a coverage sack.

— For all that was made of the Jaguars’ pass rush, New England’s offensive line did a fantastic job blocking for Brady.

PASS RUSH

DE Trey Flowers: three QB hits, three hurries

DT Adam Butler: sack

DT Lawrence Guy: sack

LB Kyle Van Noy: sack

LB James Harrison: QB hit

DT Malcom Brown: hurry

DE Deatrich Wise: hurry

LB Marquis Flowers: hurry

LB Elandon Roberts: hurry

CB Eric Rowe: hurry

CB Malcolm Butler: hurry

SS Patrick Chung: hurry

— The Patriots did a better job of getting to Bortles than the Jaguars did of pressuring Brady.

— Van Noy’s sack was key in stopping the Jaguars from advancing late in the game. The linebacker sacked Bortles on second-and-10 with 2:07 left in the game, and New England forced a turnover on downs two plays later.

— Butler’s sack was the definition of a coverage sack. It took him nine seconds to get to the quarterback.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Eric Rowe: five catches allowed on six targets for 69 yards, pass break-up

CB Stephon Gilmore: 3-5, 48 yards, two PBUs

LB Kyle Van Noy: 4-5, 45 yards, PBU

CB Malcolm Butler: 2-4, 44 yards, PBU

LB James Harrison: 2-2, 27 yards

FS Devin McCourty: 2-2, 27 yards

SS Patrick Chung: 2-4, 12 yards, TD

LB Marquis Flowers: 1-2, 9 yards

LB Elandon Roberts: 1-1, 7 yards

DE Eric Lee: 0-1

DE Trey Flowers: PBU

— Gilmore had a very solid game overall. I’m not sure if I totally agree with PFF’s charting stats. He had the pass breakup that forced the Jaguars’ final turnover on downs.

— The Patriots’ pass defense struggled mightily early, as Bortles was finding open receivers all over the field. They clamped down late, however. New England had particular trouble covering speedy running back Corey Grant out of the backfield.

RUN DEFENSE

DE Trey Flowers: four run stops

DT Ricky Jean Francois: three stops

DT Malcom Brown: three stops

SS Patrick Chung: three stops

DT Lawrence Guy: two stops

LB Elandon Roberts: two stops

LB Kyle Van Noy: one stop

DE Deatrich Wise: one stop

LB James Harrison: one stop

DE Eric Lee: one stop

CB Malcolm Butler: one stop

— The Patriots held Jacksonville’s rushing attack to just 3.4 yards per carry. Fournette had a touchdown, but he carried the ball 24 times for just 76 yards.

— New England praised Bortles’ rushing ability all week. Then he came out and had two carries for -2 yards, both of which were kneel downs. He had no designed runs and no scrambles. So much for that.

— Flowers, Van Noy, Chung, Guy and Butler all recorded tackles for loss.

All stats via Pro Football Focus

