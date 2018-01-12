Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell Won’t Play Saturday, Wasn’t Activated Off IR

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Malcolm Mitchell-activation watch will continue for four more days. The New England Patriots wide receiver won’t play Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

Mitchell was not activated off injured reserve by Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline to play in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Titans. The deadline to activate Mitchell at all this season is Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Mitchell has been on injured reserve all season. He returned to practice Wednesday, Dec. 27. He missed practiced Tuesday and Wednesday this week but participated Thursday.

The Patriots have wide receivers Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola, Kenny Britt, Phillip Dorsett and Matthew Slater on their 53-man roster. Hogan, who has been nursing a shoulder injury since Week 8, was declared good-to-go on this week’s Patriots injury report.