Patriots Move Practice To Field House ‘Bubble’ With Impending Blizzard

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Like mail carriers, the New England Patriots usually work outside through rain, sleet and snow. That does not extend to blizzards.

The Patriots will practice in their indoor bubble, the Empower Field House, with a blizzard whipping through New England on Thursday. The Patriots’ practice is scheduled for approximately 10:35 a.m. ET. It’s their second and final practice of the playoff bye week.

There’s 8 to 12 inches of snow predicted for Foxboro on Thursday. Heavy winds of 28 to 53 MPH also could affect practice conditions.

This is only the Patriots’ fourth practice inside their bubble this season. They also used the Empower Field House in Week 8, Week 14 and Week 15.