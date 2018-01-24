Patriots Notes: 10 New England Vets Know Pain Of Super Bowl XLVI Loss

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Wednesday’s New England Patriots media availability at Gillette Stadium:

— More than half of New England’s roster has experienced the thrill of winning a Super Bowl, but a select few also have endured the pain of losing one.

Ten current Patriots players were on the 2011 team that lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI: quarterbacks Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, wide receiver Julian Edelman (currently on injured reserve), tight end Rob Gronkowski, offensive tackles Marcus Cannon (IR) and Nate Solder, safeties Devin McCourty and Patrick Chung, special teamer Matthew Slater and kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

As the Patriots prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII next Sunday, those veterans are doing everything they can to ensure they do not experience that feeling again.

“Obviously, to make it — to win that AFC championship — is huge,” McCourty said. “You have fun, celebrate that. But you can’t forget that winning that game allows you the opportunity to play in the biggest game of the year. You want to be prepared. You don’t want that confetti falling as you’re walking off the field and the other team’s winning. It’s a terrible feeling.

“And there’s no words you can say. You can tell somebody until you’re blue in the face, but I think the biggest thing is (leading) by example — being prepared, coming in here ready to work each day. Guys feed off of that. And I think that starts at the top. Our coaches are going to be on it. I think our older guys — our leaders — need to be on it and let it trickle down through the team.”

Defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois (San Francisco 49ers) and linebacker James Harrison (Pittsburgh Steelers) also lost Super Bowls before joining the Patriots.

— Though Brady was born and raised in California, his mother, Galynn, is a Minnesota native, and many of his family members still call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home.

With Minneapolis serving as the host city for Super Bowl LII, a local news crew traveled to Browerville, Minn., to watch the AFC Championship Game with the quarterback’s extended family.

“We don’t know what we’re going to do when he retires,” Paul Johnson, Brady’s cousin, told KARE 11. “This is our life. It’s fun. It’s so much fun. We’re so proud of him.”

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images