Patriots Notes: Dont’a Hightower Shares Words Of Wisdom With Eric Lee

FOXBORO, Mass. — Some notes and nuggets from Monday’s media availability as the New England Patriots begin preparations for Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles:

— Linebacker Dont’a Hightower hasn’t played since tearing his pectoral muscle in Week 7, but he was on the field following Sunday night’s 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game.

As confetti rained down at Gillette Stadium, Hightower could be seen delivering what appeared to be an impassioned congratulatory speech to defensive end Eric Lee.

A fired-up Dont’a Hightower celebrating with Eric Lee. pic.twitter.com/iuxQw7r1i3 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 21, 2018

Lee, who joined the Patriots three weeks after Hightower was placed on injured reserve, recapped his conversation with the Pro Bowler in a chat with NESN.com.

“He was just excited,” Lee said. “Just words of encouragement. We didn’t have too much time to speak since I’ve been here, so that was one of the longest conversations I’ve had with him. It was just very encouraging words.”

The Patriots revamped their front seven with the midseason additions of Lee, James Harrison and Ricky Jean Francois and the elevation of linebacker Marquis Flowers from special teamer to key defensive contributor.

Lee had yet to make his regular-season NFL debut when the Patriots signed him off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in late November. Now, he’s preparing to play in his first Super Bowl.

“It’s been pretty surreal,” the 23-year-old said. “I’m just looking forward to putting my best effort out to get the result we want. Everybody’s happy, but we all understand what’s at stake, and the outcome is of the utmost importance right now.”

Hightower also played a role in the pregame festivities, opening the door to the Patriots’ locker room and firing up the crowd as the team took the field.

If you're not already fired up about this game, you will be after watching today's door opener, @zeus30hightower. #NotDone #GoPats pic.twitter.com/y6CTHFEaYn — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 21, 2018

— This will be the second Super Bowl appearance for Jean Francois, who was on the San Francisco 49ers team that lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII.

After helping the Patriots erase a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in their win over the Jaguars, the veteran defensive lineman remarked on what sets New England apart from other franchises around the league.

“You see how comfortable everybody is when you see it’s 20-10 and everybody’s comfortable,” Jean Francois said. “No fussing, no yelling. You wouldn’t see that on many other teams, but here, it’s like this team thrives off those moments. ‘We’re down by 10? OK, cool. We’ve got time. We can do this.’ And just to see it keep going.

“Being on the sideline and just seeing the defensive players make plays, seeing the offense make plays, seeing the special teams putting the offense or defense in a certain position that they can be successful in, you’ve just got to take in those moments.”

Jean Francois was cut four times by three teams in 2017, including once by the Patriots, before finally carving out a solid role for New England late in the season.

— The Patriots will have Tuesday off before returning to work Wednesday for their first practice of the week. Bill Belichick’s message to the team Monday? Get everything that doesn’t pertain to the actual Super Bowl game itself out of the way ASAP.

“These next two weeks, ‘no’ is going to be the No. 1 word,” Jean Francois said. “The biggest thing is to get them out of the way now. Tell everybody you want to come to the game to get all the hotels and tickets and all that squared away now so when it becomes Wednesday this week or any other day, we can actually start paying attention to Philadelphia.

“I don’t want to hear phone calls from somebody — ‘Hey, Ricky, I want to go to the game!’ I ain’t got time for that. Once Wednesday comes, I don’t want to hear nothing about it.”

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images