Patriots Place Cornerback Jonathan Jones On IR, Sign Wide Receiver

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will have to finish their season without No. 4 cornerback and special-teams ace Jonathan Jones.

The Patriots placed Jones on injured reserve Wednesday after he suffered an undisclosed injury in Saturday’s divisional-round win over the Tennessee Titans.

Johnson Bademosi, who was a healthy scratch Saturday, will take Jones’ place on defense and special teams. Jones was behind Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler and Eric Rowe on the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart.

Wide receiver Bernard Reedy will take Jones’ place on the 53-man roster. The Patriots re-signed Reedy on Wednesday. This is the receiver/punt returner’s third stint on the team. He initially signed to the Patriots’ practice squad Nov. 22, was promoted to the 53-man roster Dec. 2, was waived Dec. 13, was re-signed to the practice squad Dec. 19 and was released Jan. 3.

Reedy returned four punts for 32 yards in two games with the Patriots earlier this season.