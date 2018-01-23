Patriots Playing Catch-Up To Prepare For Eagles In Super Bowl LII

Tuesday was an off-day for the New England Patriots’ players, but their coaches remained hard at work.

The first few days following the AFC Championship Game have been a cram session of sorts as Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his staff scramble to familiarize themselves with a Super Bowl LII opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles that they have not seen since 2015.

“Every year is not the same, but in this particular case, (Tuesday) is very much of a major working day, and I would say kind of a catch-up day for us because we just don’t know very much about Philadelphia,” Belichick said in a conference call Tuesday afternoon.

“”You know, other years when we had played a (Super Bowl opponent) more recently like Seattle (in 2014), who we had played two years before but in a regular-season game, but there was some carryover from that. Or in the Giant years (2007 and 2011) where we had played those teams in the regular season, there was a little bit less of an acclimation to the opponent this week because we had some background with them. In this case, we really don’t know very much about Philadelphia.”

The Eagles finished the regular season 13-3 — their best mark since 2004 — to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Despite losing star quarterback Carson Wentz to injury in Week 14, they knocked off the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings in the divisional round and NFC Championship Game, respectively, with backup Nick Foles posting a passer rating above 100 in both games.

“They’re obviously an outstanding team, and we have a lot of work to do,” Belichick said. “We have a lot of ground that we need to cover, so we’re at it hard trying to catch up so when we bring the players in, we’ll be ready for them and we can do a good job of presenting the information to them efficiently and accurately because, again, there’s a lot of information to digest.”

The Patriots dispatched the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to their third Super Bowl in four years and their eighth during Belichick’s tenure. They’re scheduled to return to the practice field Wednesday.

“Our pro scouting department has done a good job of advance scouting, but from a coaching standpoint, the coaches haven’t really been focused on this game,” Belichick said. “We were focused on Jacksonville, and now we turn our attention here to Philadelphia, and there’s a lot of work to do. They’re obviously a great team, and they’re strong in every area. That’s why they’re playing in this game. Our attention is on them, but there’s a lot of work to do.”

The last New England-Philadelphia matchup came in Week 13 of the 2015 season. The 5-6 Eagles upset the 10-1 Patriots 35-28 at Gillette Stadium in a wild game that included a punt return for a touchdown, a blocked punt returned for a touchdown, a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, Nate Ebner’s ill-fated drop kick and a 36-yard Tom Brady reception.

