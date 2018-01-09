Patriots Practice Report: Malcolm Mitchell Missing; Mike Gillislee Still Out

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Malcolm Mitchell’s comeback bid appears to have hit a snag.

After participating in each practice for the past two weeks, the New England Patriots wide receiver was absent from Tuesday’s session inside Gillette Stadium.

Mitchell has spent the entire season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave a less-than-encouraging update on the young wideout Tuesday morning, saying he still has a lot of ground to make up.

“Definitely,” Belichick said. “That’s how I’d characterize it.”

The Patriots, who are preparing to host the Tennessee Titans this Sunday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, have until next Wednesday to add Mitchell to their 53-man roster.

Running back Mike Gillislee also missed Tuesday’s practice. He has not practiced or played since injuring his knee in New England’s Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills. All other Patriots players were present.