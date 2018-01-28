Patriots Practice Report: Malcom Brown Returns; Rob Gronkowski Also Present

The New England Patriots had perfect attendance at practice Sunday, according to reporters on the scene in Foxboro, Mass.
Defensive tackle Malcom Brown returned to practice at Gillette Stadium after missing the previous three days with a foot injury.
Tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Deatrich Wise both participated in their second consecutive practice after sitting out Thursday and Friday with concussions.
Sunday’s practice was the Patriots’ last at their home facility this season. They’re scheduled to fly to Minneapolis on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LII.
Once they arrive in Minnesota, the Patriots will practice at the Vikings’ complex in Eden Prairie, Minn. Their opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles, will practice at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
