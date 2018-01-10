Patriots Practice Report: Marquis Flowers Among Three Players Not Spotted

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — Three players were absent from Wednesday’s New England Patriots practice, including one who participated in the previous day’s session.

Wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, running back Mike Gillislee and linebacker Marquis Flowers all were not spotted during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Mitchell and Gillislee both missed Tuesday’s practice, but Flowers was present and was not listed on the injury report released Tuesday afternoon.

It appears unlikely Mitchell or Gillislee will play Saturday as the Patriots host the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Flowers’ status is less clear.

After beginning the season on special teams, Flowers emerged as one of the Patriots’ more consistent defenders down the stretch, tallying 3 1/2 sacks over the final two weeks of the regular season.

Mitchell, who has spent the entire season on injured reserve, must be added to the 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET Friday to be eligible to play against the Titans.