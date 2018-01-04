Patriots Practice Report: Mike Gillislee Absent; Pass Rusher Returns

Photo via Doug Kyed/NESN

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots running back Mike Gillislee’s knee injury continued to keep him out of practice Thursday, New England’s final session of the playoff bye week.

Gillislee hasn’t practiced since the Patriots’ 37-16 Week 16 win over the Buffalo Bills. It’s worth wondering if the Patriots will place Gillislee, who’s fourth on the team’s running back depth chart, on injured reserve when wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is ready to return. Mitchell participated in practice Thursday.

Pass rusher Eric Lee returned to practice. He missed Friday’s session then played in the Patriots’ Week 17 win over the New York Jets. He also missed Wednesday’s practice.

The Patriots held Thursday morning’s practice in the Empower Field House with a blizzard passing through New England.

Some Patriots receiving drills pic.twitter.com/6VhS9jLZzV — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 4, 2018

Visibility was not high outside.