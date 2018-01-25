Patriots Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski Among Three Players Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were down three players in their first practice ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski (concussion), defensive end Deatrich Wise (concussion) and defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) all were not spotted Thursday during the portion of practice that was open to the media.

Rob Gronkowski (concussion), Deatrich Wise (concussion) and Malcom Brown (foot) are missing from today's Patriots practice. Everyone else here.

Quarterback Tom Brady, who played Sunday’s AFC Championship Game with 12 stitches in his throwing hand, again wore two gloves during practice.

Tom Brady is going double glove again today. It's a chilly 28 degrees in Foxboro.

The Patriots will practice in Foxboro for the rest of this week before traveling to Minnesota on Monday. Once there, they will practice at the Vikings’ facility in Eden Prairie, Minn., ahead of next Sunday’s showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium.

