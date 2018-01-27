Patriots Practice Report: Rob Gronkowski, Deatrich Wise Return To Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots had their top offensive weapon back on the practice field Saturday.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice after sitting out the previous two days with a concussion he sustained in last Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Gronkowski’s status is one of the biggest question marks ahead of Super Bowl LII.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise also returned after suffering a concussion last Sunday and missing practice Thursday and Friday as a result. Defensive tackle Malcom Brown (foot) was the only player absent from the full-pads session.

Big news today: Rob Gronkowski is back at practice. Deatrich Wise is back too. Malcom Brown the only Patriot missing. pic.twitter.com/u43bwk431q — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 27, 2018

The Patriots are not required to release an injury report Saturday, so it won’t be clear whether Gronkowski and Wise were full participants in practice. But the fact that they were out there at all — in full pads, no less — was a positive development.

In other news, quarterback Tom Brady practiced without a glove on his throwing hand for the first time since injuring the hand last Wednesday. The weather might have contributed to that decision, as temperatures in Foxboro reached 50 degrees Saturday afternoon.

No glove today for Tom Brady. First time we’ve seen him practice without it since his injury. pic.twitter.com/aGCHPNP7si — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 27, 2018

The Patriots will hold one more home practice Sunday afternoon before traveling to Minneapolis on Monday.

