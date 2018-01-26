Patriots Say Rob Gronkowski Wouldn’t Play If Super Bowl Was This Sunday

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were forced to release a hypothetical injury report with game statuses Friday, and it’s sure to confuse some folks.

The injury report is “based on if (Super Bowl LI) was played this Sunday,” and it lists tight end Rob Gronkowski as out with a concussion. That does not mean Gronkowski won’t play in the Super Bowl. It means he wouldn’t play if the Super Bowl was in two days. Got it?

Good.

Here’s the full injury report:

OUT

TE Rob Gronkowski (concussion)

DE Deatrich Wise (concussion)

QUESTIONABLE

DT Malcom Brown (foot)

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

OT LaAdrian Waddle (knee)

— Quarterback Tom Brady (right hand) and safety Devin McCourty (shoulder) were full participants Friday and were removed from the injury report.

— Gronkowski, Wise and Brown all didn’t practice Friday. Gillislee and Waddle were limited.