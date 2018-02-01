Patriots’ Ted Karras Recaps Whirlwind Season, Ending With Another Super Bowl

Photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ted Karras’ season started with a low. It’s been highs for the New England Patriots offensive lineman ever since.

Karras was a surprise cut out of training camp, but then he started two games at center midway through the season, and now he’s about to play in his second Super Bowl in as many years. Karras will be the Patriots’ backup interior offensive lineman in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Karras also plays on special teams for the Patriots.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed caught up with Karras at Super Bowl LII Opening Night for Episode 1 of “Doug’s Buds.”

