Patriots-Titans Inactives: Kenny Britt, Alan Branch Out For Playoff Game

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — There’s a handful of surprises on the New England Patriots’ divisional-round inactive list as they get ready to take on the Tennessee Titans.

Here’s the full list:

RB Mike Gillislee (knee)

RB Rex Burkhead (knee)

DT Alan Branch (knee)

WR Kenny Britt (healthy)

CB Johnson Bademosi (healthy)

OT Cole Croston (healthy)

LB David Harris (healthy)

— Gillislee and Burkhead are not surprising, but the Patriots are left with Dion Lewis, James White and Brandon Bolden at running back. Lewis projects to get a heavy workload as a ball-carrier.

— Branch said he was physically ready to play this week, but the Patriots are rolling with Ricky Jean Francois as their No. 3 defensive tackle behind Malcom Brown and Lawrence Guy.

— The Patriots chose to activate Phillip Dorsett over Britt. Dorsett has been on the team all season, while Britt came on board before Week 15. Chris Hogan is active for the first time since Week 14. He originally injured his shoulder in Week 8.

— Bademosi is perhaps the biggest surprise, since he’s been a core special-teamer all season. He’s the Patriots No. 5 cornerback, however.

— Croston only has been active for three games this season, and it’s come when the Patriots are dealing with injuries on their offensive line.

— Harris played 10 games this season. He was a healthy scratch in Weeks 16 and 17.

Here are the Titans’ inactives: