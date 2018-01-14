Patriots-Titans Takeaways: Stephon Gilmore Perfect In Playoff Debut

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is having a lot of fun. And why would he be?

Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million contract over the offseason and is coming off a 35-14 win over the Tennessee Titans in his postseason debut.

The Patriots transcribed four answers from Gilmore’s media availability Saturday night. Gilmore said the word “fun” eight times.

Here’s his reaction to playing his first playoff game.

“It was fun,” Gilmore said. “It’s always fun when you win, but we were making plays out there and having fun with each other. We were amped up a little bit more in the playoffs and it was fun.”

On top of having fun, Gilmore also is playing extremely well. He was targeted by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota just four times, and he didn’t allow a single catch while breaking up two passes. The postseason seems to suit Gilmore well.

Here’s our full list of takeaways from the Patriots’ divisional-round win that vaults them into the AFC Championship Game against an as-yet-to-be-determined opponent.

PASSING ATTACK

— Tom Brady was 35-of-53 overall Saturday night for 337 yards with three touchdowns. Of his 18 incompletions, three were drops, two were throwaways, one was batted at the line and one came as he was hit while throwing. His 77.6 accuracy percentage was the second highest of Saturday’s divisional-round games behind Nick Foles’ 82.8 percent.

— Brady was just 1-of-4 for 25 yards on throws 20 yard or more downfield.

— Running back Dion Lewis didn’t have any drops during the regular season but did drop a pass Saturday. James White dropped two passes.

— Wide receiver Danny Amendola was targeted on 30.6 percent of the passing snaps he lined up in the slot. He had a 90.9 percent catch rate out of the slot.

RUNNING GAME

— Lewis forced two missed tackles on 24 touches and averaged 2 yards after contact. Lewis’ advanced stats didn’t pop, but he had a monster game with 141 yards from scrimmage.

— White forced one missed tackle on eight touches and averaged 3 yards after contact. Brandon Bolden averaged 1.25 yards after contact and didn’t force any missed tackles.

PASS PROTECTION

RT LaAdrian Waddle: five hurries

LT Nate Solder: QB hit, two hurries

LG Joe Thuney: three hurries

RG Shaq Mason: two hurries

C David Andrews: one hurry

— Waddle left the game with a knee injury. Cameron Fleming replaced him and didn’t allow a pressure on 22 pass block snaps. Patriots running backs and tight ends also didn’t let up any pressures.

— Brady wasn’t sacked in the game. He did a nice job of evading the pressure his blockers did allow.

PASS RUSH

DE Geneo Grissom: two sacks, three hurries

DE Deatrich Wise: two sacks, two hurries

DE Trey Flowers: sack, two QB hits, hurry

DT Adam Butler: sack, two hurries

LB Kyle Van Noy: three hurries

LB Marquis Flowers: sack

DT Ricky Jean Francois: sack

DT Lawrence Guy: hurry

— Grissom was extremely productive in limited time. It obviously helped that the Patriots knew the Titans would be throwing while Grissom was in the game in garbage time.

— The Patriots set a franchise postseason record with eight sacks. It was by far their best pass-rushing performance of the season.

— Wise, Flowers, Butler, Van Noy and Flowers all have high upside as pass rushers. If they can continue producing like they did Saturday night, the Patriots’ defense will continue to dominate.

— Jean Francois had the fastest sack at 3.43 seconds.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Malcolm Butler: 6-8, 72 yards, two TDs

CB Eric Rowe: 6-10, 47 yards

SS Patrick Chung: 3-4, 46 yards

CB Jonathan Jones: 2-2, 34 yards

LB James Harrison: 1-1, 22 yards

LB Kyle Van Noy: 2-2, 18 yards

LB Marquis Flowers: 1-1, 14 yards

LB Nicholas Grigsby: 1-2, 1 yard

CB Stephon Gilmore: 0-4, two PBUs

FS Devin McCourty: 0-1

— Butler had the toughest game of any Patriots player. He allowed both Titans touchdowns.

— Rowe was targeted heavily but more than held his own. His tackling stood out as a positive.

— Gilmore blanked Titans receivers.

RUN DEFENSE

LB James Harrison: two stops

DE Trey Flowers: two stops

DT Lawrence Guy: two stops

DT Malcom Brown: one stop

DE Eric Lee: one stop

LB Elandon Roberts: one stop

CB Malcolm Butler: one stop

FS Devin McCourty: one stop

— The Patriots’ key to defensive success was limiting Titans running back Derrick Henry to just 28 yards on 12 carries. The Patriots dared the Titans to throw, and Marcus Mariota couldn’t outduel Brady.

Stats via Pro Football Focus