Patriots’ Tom Brady Shares List Of Ways To Make Bill Belichick Smile

Bill Belichick smiles are about as rare as a total solar eclipse.

The New England Patriots head coach notoriously maintains a stoic visage on the sidelines, and his press conferences feature nearly no enthusiasm. But every now and then, Belichick reminds us that he is indeed a human being capable of experiencing happiness.

This was manifested at the tail end of the AFC Championship Game, as Belichick shockingly unleashed a jubilant celebration as the Patriots’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was all but secured. However, his tone quickly shifted back to serious, evening during the AFC title presentation.

If there’s anyone who knows how to make Belichick smile, it’s Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback has played under Belichick for 18 seasons, and Sunday, the two will make making their eighth Super Bowl appearance together. But during Super Bowl LII Opening Night on Monday, Brady was asked for tips on how to make Belichick smile, and even he struggled to compile a list.

Here’s what TB12 came up with:

Tom Brady on how to make Belichick smile: "Man, I have no idea. … Navy. Lacrosse. Lawrence Taylor. Bon Jovi. Those four." — Chris Wesseling (@ChrisWesseling) January 30, 2018

Yup, that about sums it up.

We have a feeling Belichick will have a big ‘ole smile on his face if the Patriots take down the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.