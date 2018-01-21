Patriots Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: How To Watch AFC Championship Game Online

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

David will come face-to-face with Goliath at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

The upstart Jacksonville Jaguars, who took down the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Divisional Round, will battle the mighty New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to Super Bowl LII on the line.

The Patriots rolled the Tennessee Titans last weekend en route to their seventh consecutive AFC title game, but concerns about quarterback Tom Brady’s injured throwing hand could make things interesting for New England against Jacksonville’s ferocious defense.

Here’s how to watch Jaguars-Patriots online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CBS All Access and FuboTV