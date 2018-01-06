Paul George Owns Up To Incredibly Awkward Handshake With Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield’s celebrity has exponentially grown as a result of his stellar senior season at Oklahoma, but the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner was on the wrong end of a rather humbling moment Thursday night.
After the Oklahoma City Thunder’s 127-117 win over the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center, George greeted a number of people following a 31-point performance. But when the Thunder star reached Mayfield, he looked rather confused as the two embraced, leaving many wondering if George even knews who the young quarterback is.
Well, it turns out George is quite familiar with Mayfield’s body of work, and the awkward moment simply was a product of a brain cramp.
While the Sooners won’t be playing in the national championship, we have a feeling the Mayfield hype train will continue running through the 2018 NFL Draft.
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
