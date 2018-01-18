Paul Pierce Has Perfect Response To Being Called ‘Petty’ By Jalen Rose

If you’re going to take a shot at The Truth, you better not miss.

During Wednesday’s edition of “NBA Countdown,” Jalen Rose decided to give his two cents on the drama surrounding the Boston Celtics’ tribute video for Isaiah Thomas. And Rose, who is as straight of a shooter as they come, accused Paul Pierce of being “petty” for not wanting Thomas’ tribute on the same night as his number retirement.

Jalen Rose gives Paul Pierce his thoughts on the IT situation: “It’s petty.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/bo3secw3ue — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 18, 2018

But did you really think Pierce was just going to sit back and let Rose clown him like that? Later in the program, the Celtics legend fired back at Rose with a pretty clever burn.

Pierce: Jalen, you were right. I am petty, and I'm gonna be petty 81 more times too… 👀 pic.twitter.com/YUbidHR9Sv — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) January 18, 2018

For those who didn’t quite get Pierce’s jab, Kobe Bryant dropped a whopping 81 points in a game against the Toronto Raptors back in 2006 while being mostly covered by Rose.

Regardless of how you feel about Pierce’s objection to sharing his special night, he ultimately got his way. After the backlash and drama became far too great, Thomas asked the Celtics to once again postpone his tribute video in order to totally focus the evening on Pierce.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports