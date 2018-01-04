Paul Pierce Not Totally On Board With Isaiah Thomas Tribute Happening Feb. 11

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Danny Ainge on Thursday morning said Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce had no problem with the team giving Isaiah Thomas a video tribute on the same day the Celtics will retire Pierce’s jersey.

Only one problem: Pierce refuted that claim Thursday afternoon during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

Thomas and his new team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, made their first trip of the season to Boston on Wednesday night, but Thomas asked the team they hold off on the video tribute until later in the season. Thomas made his Cavs debut Tuesday night after a seven-month recovery from a hip injury. Cleveland held him out of the Boston game.

Ainge said Thursday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” that he believed Pierce would “absolutely not” have any issues with the Celtics honoring Thomas when the Cavs return on Feb. 11, the day the C’s will hang The Truth’s No. 34 in the rafters.

Welllll …

Paul Pierce on The Jump: “I’m not saying Isaiah shouldn’t get a tribute video … but on February 11, the night I get my jersey retired, I’m not sure I want to look up at the JumboTron and see Isaiah highlights." — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) January 4, 2018

The Feb. 11 game is Cleveland’s final regular-season trip to Boston this year, meaning this probably won’t be the last we hear of this story.