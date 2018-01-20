Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz Weigh In On Possible MLB Pitch Clock

Pace of play has been a pretty hot issue in baseball, and as soon as this upcoming season we could see a pitch clock implemented in Major League Baseball.

During Red Sox Winter Weekend, two of the Boston Red Sox’s most well-known players from this century, David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez, were asked about the possible change. Although they played in a somewhat different era of the game, each are on board with the potential addition.

To hear what they had to say, check out the "NESN Sports Today" video above.