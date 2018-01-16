Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Deflects Questions About Celtics Trade Rumors

The Boston Celtics have been linked to Anthony Davis in trade rumors for a while, but the New Orleans Pelicans star had no interest in addressing that speculation before Tuesday’s game at TD Garden.

Davis deflected questions about Boston’s rumored interest during Tuesday’s shootaround, instead praising the Celtics’ roster and focusing on the Pelicans’ upcoming matchup against a very good Eastern Conference opponent.

The All-Star big man also insisted that he never talked with the Pelicans’ front office about trade rumors involving the Celtics, which contradicts a story by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski last month that said Davis walked into New Orleans general manager Dell Demps’ office to ask about the chatter.

Basically, Davis said absolutely nothing of note Tuesday. But since the 24-year-old is one of the NBA’s best players and the Pelicans have been hovering around .500 in a stacked Western Conference, the trade rumors are unlikely to die down anytime soon. And the Celtics, who still have a bevy of trade assets, almost certainly will be linked to Davis for as long as he remains in the Big Easy.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images